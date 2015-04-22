Pick n Pay ‘ready for stage two’ of recovery

PICK n Pay’s shares rose 4.62% to close at R53.88 on Tuesday — valuing the company at R26.3bn as full-year profits rose and the group’s turnaround began to bear fruit. In a challenging market, cost cutting and greater operating efficiencies saw its diluted headline earnings per share rise 28% to 174.72c.

South African retailers have continued to feel the pain as consumers face sustained pressure from rising costs, higher interest rates, increases in taxes and escalating prices from a weakening rand.

"South Africans in my experience are very price sensitive… For people whose grocery bill is a big proportion of disposable income, they watch prices closely.

"There’s a flyer culture here where people wander around doing shopping with a leaflet. I suspect that as the economy has come under pressure and utility costs have continued to rise people are becoming increasingly price sensitive," Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher said.

Group turnover increased by 6.1% to R66.9bn. Like-for-like turnover growth at 3.6% lagged that of rivals Shoprite and Woolworths.

Sasfin Securities analyst Alec Abraham said: "They are still losing ground relative to their peers — their topline is not great. But overall this was a very good result. They’ve stabilised the business and put in place a number of things that were part of this turnaround like category buying and how they remunerate and deploy staff."

"If you strip out inflation and a lot of new stores, none of Pick n Pay’s rivals have been growing particularly well. It’s a difficult time in the economy, people are tight. Given that there are so many stores opening there is a healthy measure of cannibalisation in a lot of those Shoprite and Woolies stores," he said

Shoprite earlier this year said it would continue its store roll-out but at a more cautious pace — in the six months to December it opened 26 stores, compared with more than 50 in the previous year. Woolworths has been building bigger stores with broader ranges of goods.

As part of its recovery, Pick n Pay has been trying to improve the quality of its portfolio by closing unprofitable stores and beginning the process of refitting and modernising hypermarkets. Like other players, load shedding has led to a rise in utility costs — at Pick n Pay a 12.3% increase was seen due to higher diesel usage and generator maintenance costs. Most large retailers and producers have, or are, installing generators.

"In some of the malls when the lights go out some stores either have to close or use candles… We have generators so we’re well equipped, we get on with it but it’s just not ideal — we would like the energy to be on for all of us because we benefit from the traffic," Mr Brasher said.

In the rest of Africa, revenue was up 13.6%.