Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay’s earnings exceed market forecasts

21 April 2015 - 10:54 Staff Writer

PICK n Pay has delivered a 28% rise in full-year headline earnings per share to 177.26c, topping market forecasts.

The retailer said on Tuesday that financial rigour over capital and operating spend, combined with strengthening the business for the long term, had driven headline earnings.

The company is in the midst of a turnaround strategy‚ having lost market share to rivals over the past few years.

Group turnover in the year to March was up 6.1% to R66.9bn, reflecting "financial pressure on middle-income customers, combined with the impact of strategic actions".

Pick n Pay closed 26 underperforming stores in 2014 and a further 14 in 2015. Trade was also disrupted as four hypermarkets and 16 supermarkets underwent refurbishment in the second half of the financial year.

Net profit was up 47.6% to R861.7m while the final dividend of 98.50c per share was declared, bringing the total annual dividend to 118.10c per share.

The company said improvements in cost control and underlying efficiency had been at the forefront of the first stage of its plan.

"These provide a solid foundation for the second stage, in which a leaner, more efficient business will create more value to invest in the customer proposition"

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Diamonds add shine to Anglo's production
Companies / Mining
2.
Energy fund chairman gives PetroSA board ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Oxford exit to be closed on M1 north as last ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Small LPG wholesalers get leg up
Companies / Energy
5.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.