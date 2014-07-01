Woolworths will not raise David Jones offer

WOOLWORTHS said in a statement on Monday it would not sweeten its $2.1bn takeover offer for Australia’s David Jones, which it deemed already fair.

Further, it would not raise its $A200m offer to buy out minorities in its other Australian investment, Country Road, where it owns about 88%.

"We have put forward a full and fair offer for Country Road, and also for David Jones," Woolworths CEO Ian Moir said. "This means (Woolworths) will not increase the offer price."

Woolworths has made a A$4-per-share offer for David Jones and A$17 per share for the rest of Country Road as part of its stated ambition to become a top southern hemisphere retailer.

But the David Jones deal has fallen into doubt after Australian billionaire Solomon Lew built up his stake to about 10%, leading to speculation he intended to force Woolworths to raise its offer or buy him out in Country Road.

Mr Lew, who has not publicly disclosed his reasons for rapidly amassing more David Jones shares, owns the bulk of the minority holding in Country Road.

David Jones has already pushed back by two weeks a shareholder vote on the deal originally scheduled for Monday.

The Australian newspaper reported on Monday that Woolworths’ statement was a sign Mr Lew would allow the deal to proceed. "It is understood the statement followed negotiations over the weekend between Woolworths Holdings, which already owns 87.88% of Country Road, and Mr Lew, who has an 11.88% stake," it said.

"While he was maintaining his silence on Monday, Woolworths’ declaration of the Country Road offer as final is believed to signal that it has reached some form of agreement with Mr Lew, who is also chairman of listed retail group Premier Investments."

Mr Moir said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday: "There has been considerable uncertainty around the David Jones transaction over the last few weeks; I think everyone needs a clear and timely resolution of this situation."

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday that the extra A$213m Woolworths was offering to pay in its attempt to dislodge Mr Lew could result in it missing its target of squeezing A$130m a year of earnings from David Jones within five years.

"These synergies could be placed further out of reach if Mr Lew wins another deal to maintain his wholesale apparel supply deals into David Jones, limiting the flood of Woolworths private label garments destined for the department store that forms a key part of its turnaround strategy for David Jones," the newspaper said.

Analysts in Australia and South Africa are sceptical about Woolworths’ claim that its last-minute takeover bid for Country Road had nothing to do with gaining Mr Lew’s support for the bid for David Jones, seeing last week’s surprise pitch to mop up the Country Road register as a capitulation to Mr Lew’s possible ability to derail the $2.1bn bid for the department store.

"We believe that if Mr Lew did not use his stake in David Jones to possibly block the deal, Woolworths would not find it necessary to buy the minority (Country Road) stake," BPI Capital Africa analyst Luis Colaco was quoted as saying by the Herald.

"Woolworths, through Country Road, was able to complete a strategic acquisition like Witchery or Mimco in August 2012 despite Mr Lew having a minority stake, which shows that his presence in Country Road didn’t avoid the company growing."

