Spar expects ‘little change to market conditions’

SPAR Group recorded single-digit growth in half-year net profit as rising unemployment, household debt and interest rates cut into consumer spending.

Group turnover was up 7.6% to R25.6bn, supported by the strong performance of liquor and building materials, which both delivered double-digit growth and countered the effect of heightened competition experienced in food retail.

Net profit was up 9.4% to R642.9m, with its interim dividend increasing by 8.9% to 195c. Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 9.5% to 348.8c.

“Trading conditions remain tough with ongoing pressure on consumer spending due to rising unemployment, increasing household debt and interest rates. Mine strike action has affected trading in certain rural regions through reduced disposable income,” the retailer said.

Spar wholesale turnover was up 6.6% to R20.8bn, benefiting from the strong uptake of Spar house brands. Tops Liquor maintained its strong growth trajectory, with wholesale turnover increasing 11.4% to R2.1bn.

Build it, the company’s building materials division, recorded wholesale turnover growth of 11.3% to R2.7bn.

Spar said it expected market conditions to remain largely unchanged for the remainder of its fiscal year, with continued stress on consumer spending and muted economic growth.

“The trading performance for the first seven weeks of the second half of the year has remained consistent, and the group expects sales growth to be broadly in line with the first half,” it said.