Taste receives opposition to Domino’s Pizza rights

20 May 2014 - 17:27 PM Staff Writer

RESTAURANT group Taste Holdings has received opposition to its rights to bring the global Domino’s Pizza brand to South Africa and the rest of the African continent, the company said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

The company said that certain local "aggrieved parties", who were unsuccessful in previous negotiations with Domino’s Pizza International, were objecting to the validity of the company’s deal with the global pizza company, announced on April 10.

The group said the legal merits of the objection were currently being investigated but confirmed that none of the aforementioned parties have, or had, a written agreement with Domino’s Pizza International.

