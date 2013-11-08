Richemont rules out disposal of businesses as growth picks up

ZURICH — Luxury goods group Richemont said it had decided not to sell any of its businesses as it reported a pick-up in sales growth in October, helped by strong demand for its jewellery and retailers restocking in the Asia-Pacific region.

Richemont said it had reviewed its brands and had decided to continue to invest in them.

"No disposals are under consideration at this time or for the foreseeable future," the group said on Friday.

Recent comments by chairman Johann Rupert, currently on a sabbatical, had triggered speculation that Richemont could offload some of its underperforming fashion brands, such as loss-making leather goods maker Lancel. Sources said Richemont was struggling to find a buyer for Lancel.

Sales at the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches grew 12% at constant exchange rates in October and 9% in the six months to September, the world’s second-largest luxury goods group said.

The acceleration in October was helped by an easier comparative base — growth slowed to 7% in the year-ago period — but also by strong retail sales in all regions.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales to rise 9.3% in the first half.

Richemont said exchange rates were likely to weigh on results in the second half of the year, but easier comparative figures would help. "The subdued overall environment and in particular our continued investments for the long term call for increased caution," Richemont said.

Watchmakers have been grappling with weaker demand from Chinese customers, the biggest buyers of luxury goods worldwide, but recently Swiss watch exports to greater China have picked up in a sign retailers are restocking on watches.

Sales in Asia-Pacific, which account for 40% of group sales of €5.32bn, rose 4% in the half year to September. Richemont said they were also up in October "primarily due to positive retail developments and exceptional high jewellery sales".

Net profit rose 10% to €1.185bn in the six months to September, just ahead of a €1.178bn estimate in a Reuters poll.

"The main positives to me were strong cash flow generation and 12% constant currency growth for October," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said, adding the headline operating profit could disappoint.

Reuters