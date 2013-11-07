AVI expects earnings to rise at least 20%

FOOD producer AVI has announced an expected earnings increase of at least 20% for the interim period to end-December.

AVI said on Thursday that consolidated earnings per share for continuing operations for the half-year, including capital gains and losses, were expected to be more than 20% higher than a year earlier.

It said a revision of the relationship between subsidiary Indigo Brands and global beauty group Coty meant Indigo would receive a one-off pretax payment of R150m in November 2013, which would be included in AVI’s consolidated interim earnings as a capital item.

AVI said in a separate announcement on Thursday that Indigo had ceased to be the exclusive licensee of Coty in South Africa and had now been appointed as the exclusive manufacturer, importer, distributor and marketer of Coty’s value brand portfolio in South Africa and 13 other African countries.

AVI said its consolidated earnings per share for the total operations, including capital gains and losses, were also expected to increase by more than 20%.

It said it would release an updated trading statement in January 2014 confirming ranges for the increases in headline and attributable earnings, once it had reasonable certainty.

It will release its results on March 10 2014.