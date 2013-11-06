Frustrated Massmart urges Nigeria to lift game

NIGERIA needs to get its act together to attract foreign direct investment, Massmart’s Africa food retail and supplier development executive, Mncane Mthunzi, said on Tuesday.

With more than 170-million people, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and its economy is one of the world’s fastest-growing, but operating there is difficult due to challenges including red tape, corruption and poor infrastructure.

Walmart subsidiary Massmart operates two Game stores in the country. The US retail giant acquired a 51% stake of Massmart in 2011 to tap into consumers’ rising incomes in Africa.

"About 85% of the time there is no electricity, so we have to power our stores with generators. There is no political will to correct this situation because we’re told that some politicians happen to be shareholders in these distribution networks," Mr Mthunzi told the World Retail Congress Africa in Sandton.

"What we need to fix are politics; the right people need to do the right things and the country will flourish. We want to see Nigeria succeed, but the cost of doing business there is enormous," he said.

Inadequate infrastructure has been described as the leading impediment for Africa’s high-growth markets. The World Bank says the poor state of electricity‚ water‚ port‚ road‚ rail and communications infrastructure, especially in sub-Saharan Africa‚ reduces economic growth by two percentage points a year and cuts productivity by 40%.

"We can’t really thrive if we have these situations. If you want to conduct real business and be seen as serious business people, you can’t run a country like that," Mr Mthunzi said. "Somebody somewhere has money in his pocket that was meant to build the roads … there are potholes on the main road … to get to the airport; it’s just so unbelievable. Nigeria’s port system has put a brake on economic development due to poor performance and high cost.

"The global benchmark for container dwell time is about seven days compared to 40 days at major Nigerian ports.

"There is also a culture of bribery … officials expect you to pay them to release your goods — we refuse to do that. Another factor is the cost of doing business from a real estate point of view," Mr Mthunzi said.

Massmart has 28 stores in 11 countries in Africa, excluding South Africa.

"Nigeria is poised to be a giant; we need to invest in Nigeria for it to succeed," Mr Mthunzi said.

"We had an issue with one of the stores we were putting in, in Kano, and we thought of pulling out and closing the other stores, and some politicians … went to Bentonville (Walmart’s US headquarters) and persuaded us to continue.… We have been persuaded to invest further in Nigeria and we have been offered protection for the investment."

But Massmart still regards Africa as a continent of opportunity. "Overcoming the infrastructure challenges are substantial but not insurmountable. Walmart is keen to be the number one retailer on the continent and our growth is going to grow through food in West and East Africa," Mr Mthunzi said. Massmart will launch a pilot food store in December and its third store in Nigeria next year.