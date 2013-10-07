Sovereign production strategy set to deliver

SOVEREIGN Food Investments, the Uitenhage-based poultry company, produced a plucky interim performance with a concerted push into value-added chicken products starting to pay dividends.

On Friday, Sovereign posted R38m in operating profits after increasing turnover 8.3% to R675m. Despite evidence of margin pressure with operating profits slightly down on the R41m recorded in the corresponding six months last year, Sovereign’s performance was streaks ahead of other listed poultry producers.

Earlier this year, market leader Astral Foods reported a R116m loss from its poultry operations in the half year to end-March. RCL Foods recently disclosed that Rainbow Chickens operated at a loss of R3.7m in the year to end June.

Country Bird Holdings reported a R25m loss in its South African poultry division in the year to end-June, while agribusiness conglomerates Afgri and Pioneer Foods Group also showed gear swathes of red in their respective poultry operations.

The local poultry industry has been struggling to compete against record levels of imported chickens (which last week saw government agreeing to introduce selective tariffs on imports). Producers have also been smacked by higher raw material input prices and softer consumer demand.

Under these dire circumstances Sovereign not only endured a profitable interim period (bottom-line earnings came in at 18c/ share), but the company also reduced gearing to a "comfortable" 14% and managed reassuring net operational cash flow of R45m (equivalent to roughly 58c/share).

Opportune Investments analyst and Sovereign shareholder Chris Logan said the company was managing relatively well in a tough market. He said it was notable Sovereign had improved productivity by investing extensively in better assets and moving into niche markets. Mr Logan also said he expects conditions in the chicken business to improve.

Sovereign CEO Chris Coombes told Business Day the company was reaping the rewards of an earlier decision to bolster production facilities and improve efficiencies.

Around five years ago Sovereign announced plans to markedly increase chicken production — most notably expanding the farming assets, building a new hatchery and upgrading the processing plant.