Spur gains on taste for fast-food dining in South Africa

RESTAURANT franchise group Spur Corporation said on Wednesday it was expecting to report a 19%-24% surge in headline earnings per share for the financial year ended June 30.

The prevalence of a cash-rich and time-poor phenomenon accelerated by rising affluence among South Africa’s middle class has led to greater use of quick-service dining over formal restaurants and preparing food at home, despite macroeconomic conditions.

There is no doubt that retailers are feeling the pinch in South Africa as disposable incomes come under pressure, but those in the quick-service restaurant segment are being affected to a lesser degree as consumers favour convenience and value over cost.

Taste Holdings, whose portfolio includes Scooters Pizza, St Elmo’s, The Fish & Chip Co and Maxi’s, in May reported normalised headline earnings per share up 22% to 15.1c for the year ended February.

Meanwhile, Famous Brands CEO Kevin Hedderwick said the food services industry in South Africa continued to evolve in the current socioeconomic environment. The group’s portfolio includes Steers, Debonairs Pizza and Wimpy.

"The competitive trading environment and general economic downturn have trained consumers to look for value. Convenience matters a lot," he said.

In March, Spur posted a 35.3% rise in first-half profit as its aggressive promotion strategies, including the "bottomless ribs and buffalo wings" and "unreal breakfast" offerings, attracted customers.

On Wednesday it noted that profit before tax for the period under review included a charge of R23.6m in respect of the group’s cash-settled share appreciation rights incentive scheme and a credit arising from the related hedging instrument of R34.3m.

"Excluding the impact of the share appreciation rights incentive scheme, foreign exchange gains and losses, the impact of the Captain DoRegos acquisition with effect from March 1 2012 and one-off items in both the current and previous comparable periods, we are expecting to report growth in profit before income tax of between 11% and 16%," the company said.