Spur flags increase in earnings

SPUR Corporation advised on Wednesday that for the year ended June 2013 it is expecting to report growth of between 19% and 24% in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and diluted HEPS, compared with the year earlier.

It said profit before tax included a charge of R23.6m in respect of its cash-settled share appreciation rights incentive scheme and a credit arising from the related hedging instrument of R34.3m.

Excluding the impact of the share appreciation rights incentive scheme, foreign exchange gains and losses, the impact of the Captain DoRegos acquisition with effect from March 1 2012 and one-off items in both the current and previous comparable periods, the company is expecting to report growth in profit before tax for the year ended June 2013 of between 11% and 16%, compared with the 2012 financial year.

Spur’s results will be released on September 12.