Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur flags increase in earnings

04 September 2013 - 14:18 PM Staff Writer

SPUR Corporation advised on Wednesday that for the year ended June 2013 it is expecting to report growth of between 19% and 24% in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and diluted HEPS, compared with the year earlier.

It said profit before tax included a charge of R23.6m in respect of its cash-settled share appreciation rights incentive scheme and a credit arising from the related hedging instrument of R34.3m.

Excluding the impact of the share appreciation rights incentive scheme, foreign exchange gains and losses, the impact of the Captain DoRegos acquisition with effect from March 1 2012 and one-off items in both the current and previous comparable periods, the company is expecting to report growth in profit before tax for the year ended June 2013 of between 11% and 16%, compared with the 2012 financial year.

Spur’s results will be released on September 12.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Sanral looks to toll alternatives
Companies
3.
What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Zero tolerance for ‘zama zamas’ as Sibanye ...
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.