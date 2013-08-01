SAB distributors ‘had exclusive territories’

SOUTH African Breweries (SAB) gave its appointed distributors exclusive territories, shielding them from competition from its own depots, SAB’s distribution services manager testified at Competition Tribunal hearings on Wednesday.

This was to ensure their sustainability in exchange for their investment in land, buildings and vehicles, Pieter Wessels said. SAB is defending its dual distribution model before the tribunal in which its appointed distributors are given "spatial monopolies" and special discounts not enjoyed by independent licensed distributors.

The Competition Commission found that the carving up of the market and the pricing arrangements SAB had with its appointed distributors were in contravention of the Competition Act.

Mr Wessels said in his witness statement that the appointed distributor model was started in the 1980s and focused on servicing SAB customers in rural areas. SAB started off with 22, but seven had subsequently failed financially. Distributors were responsible for 8.4% of the distributed sales, with depots responsible for the rest.

He said since the distribution function was given to the appointed distributors, SAB had been able to create points of distribution closer to the market, enabling it to have stock available in outlying areas and to improve response times.

This had given the national brewer "accelerated growth".

Mr Wessels said the appointed distributors were seen in the same light as SAB’s own depots, but they were independently owned. Some distributors had been in business for more than 20 years, even though they had changed ownership over the years.

The commission’s advocate, Anthony Gotz, put it to Mr Wessels that distributors were protected from competition and were offered "spatial monopolies" which affected other wholesalers. Mr Wessels admitted that other wholesalers were not given the same benefits, but they were also not subjected to the same obligations as the appointed distributors. He also said the contract with appointed distributors allowed SAB to terminate the contract within six months.

He said appointed distributors were forced to service all the customers within their area, and they were not allowed to cherry-pick the easiest and closest deliveries.

The commission has recommended a remedy that would see the disappearance of the borders — there would be no more spacial monopolies and all wholesalers who meet predetermined criteria would be eligible for the wholesaler discounts. SAB has said that this remedy could cost them an additional R729m a year.