NEF defends luxury boutique loan, says sector is ‘lily-white’

AS CRITICISM of the National Empowerment Fund’s (NEF’s) decision to provide R34m to assist Ndalo Luxury Ventures to open a fashion store in Hyde Park grows, fund CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa continues to defend its actions.

Speaking at a Black Business Council (BBC) conference on Wednesday, Ms Mthethwa said people who were questioning the funding did not see the need for the retail sector to be transformed. "We have witnessed transformation on trial unjustly," she said.

She said the retail sector remained "lily-white" and the people who were driving growth in the sector, blacks, and particularly black women, did not play a meaningful ownership role in it. "When you go to centres like Hyde Park, if you go to the Waterfront, even Mandela Square in Sandton, all these places are still lily-white."

The store, Luminance, is co-owned by magazine publisher Khanyi Dhlomo, her mother Venetia Dhlomo and Judy Dlamini, wife of FirstRand CEO Sizwe Nxasana.

Ms Mthethwa said there were compelling reasons for the deal. "It was a chance to introduce competition into a sector dominated by five major players."

South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Neren Rau on Wednesday welcomed the decision by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies to investigate whether the funding was in line with the NEF’s mandate. "The fact that the funds are public necessitates transparency and accountability. There is an urgent need to restore confidence in public institutions, whether it relates to funding mechanisms, officials on the ground or courts of law."

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union said the funding of the store was a "national disgrace and requires immediate investigation".

"We are particularly disturbed that the NEF appears to have funded a business which undermines local procurement of clothing, textiles and leather goods ."

Ms Mthethwa said the R34m was for building the store and procuring stock both internationally and locally. Of this amount, 58% will be spent on buying clothes from South African companies and a local clothing factory will manufacture the Luminance brand. This factory is women-owned and managed, she said.

She dismissed criticism about funding people seen to be wealthy and politically connected. "There is nothing that says that if you are already empowered you can’t approach the NEF for funding."

Ms Mthethwa received support from African National Congress economic transformation committee chairman and national executive committee member Enoch Godongwana, who said that if it had been somebody else there would not even be a debate on the matter.