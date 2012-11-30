New hope for bread class action

THE Supreme Court of Appeal has given bread consumers in the Western Cape, who may have been harmed by the cartel conduct of the country’s biggest bread producers, a glimmer of hope when on Thursday it sent their case back to the Western Cape High Court.

A group of consumer organisations seeks to be certified as a class by courts to be able to file a class action against the producers.

Legal experts praised the court’s "comprehensive judgment", saying it was crucial for the development of class-action lawsuits in South Africa.

The judgment has created a framework by which consumers who wish to bring class actions in South Africa, can approach the courts.

However, the appeals against the refusal by the Western Cape High Court to certify a class of consumers nationally and about 100 bread distributors as a class for purposes of a class action against the bread producers, were dismissed.

The court allowed the Western Cape complainants two months to supplement their original filings to the Western Cape High Court.

Judge Malcolm Wallis said the questions that arose from the investigation by the Competition Commission into the bread industry, were, when a class action can be brought, and which procedural requirements have to be satisfied before it is instituted.

He described the matter as a novel area of procedural law in South Africa.

He said all the parties before the court accepted that it was desirable in class actions for the court to be asked from the outset, and before summons are issued, to certify the action as a class action.

This included the definition of the class, the identification of some common claim or issue that can be determined through a class action, evidence of the existence of a valid cause of action, and that the court is satisfied a class action is the most appropriate procedure to adopt for the adjudication of the action.

"In view of the fact that this is novel litigation, in which at first instance the parties were in large measure operating in the dark, and in view of the fact that such success as the appellants have obtained as a result of this judgment, may in the long run bring them little advantage, the fairest order to make in regard to costs is that all the parties should bear their own costs in this appeal," Judge Wallis said in his judgment on Thursday.

Anthony Norton, a director and founder of law firm Nortons Incorporated representing Premier Foods, said the judgment gave comprehensive criteria that needed to be followed to obtain certification for a class action. The criteria were largely in line with international practices. The judgment broadens the scope for class action as it does not limit it to infringements of constitutional rights, he said.

A few years ago the Competition Tribunal found bread producers Tiger Brands, Pioneer Foods and Foodcorp guilty of price fixing and market allocation in the Western Cape and nationally, when they colluded to raise the price of bread and reduce the discounts offered to independent bread distributors.

Jason van Dijk, an associate director at law firm Norton Rose, said it was notable the Supreme Court of Appeal had taken the bold step of setting out appropriate procedures for bringing class actions, as opposed to waiting for the legislature to take action in this regard.

"The court acknowledged the importance of granting access to justice, particularly to litigants who ordinarily would be unable to pursue a claim of this kind on their own."