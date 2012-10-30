E-retailer gets 20-million euros from US investor

LOCAL e-commerce retailer Zando on Monday announced that Summit Partners, an equity investment company based in Boston in the US, had invested €20m in its business.

This is the second international backer to pour money into Zando, following an investment "north of R100m" from the asset management division of global investment group JPMorgan last month, highlighting confidence in the 10-month-old fashion e-commerce start-up.

"Zando.co.za has shown dynamic growth in a short period of time," Scott Collins, an MD and head of Summit Partners’ office in London, said of the investment.

Peter Allerstorfer, a joint-MD at Zando, its co-founder and head of purchasing, said the company would use the money to expand its brand portfolio.

"We’ve learnt a lot about what customers want in terms of brands and we know what sells well. We’ll also look at buying higher quantities on the purchasing side. And invest in anything around customer experience — from the website to expanding and optimising our warehouse. We are also looking to expand geographically," he said.

Manuel Koser, joint-MD and co-founder and head of marketing at Zando, said that with the ubiquitous convergence of technologies, feature phones, smartphones, tablet computers and desktops with dedicated connectivity, internet accessibility was maturing.

By global standards, in South Africa the e-commerce platform is small. But as local shoppers lose their timidity, more and more techno-savvy consumers with little time on their hands are turning to the internet for retail therapy and bargain hunting.

Internet penetration in South Africa is forecast to hit 20% next year as the number of experienced internet users increases.

Mr Price and Edcon, through its CNA stationery division, are among a slew of local players who have joined the online fray lately.

According to Woolworths CEO Ian Moir, faster and cheaper broadband will be the tipping point for e-commerce in South Africa.

"We are the biggest online retailer in the market place, but everybody is small and it won’t take off until broadband becomes cheaper and faster, and really I think that’s about four years off," he said in August.

Mr Allerstorfer said the most frequently asked question through Zando’s customer service centre was, "Where is your shop?"

"This tells you that South Africa is not really mind-set wise to understand that there can be a business that only operates online. We are working hard at educating the market on how e-commerce works in terms of delivery and return policy."