Consumer indebtedness ‘could lead to social unrest’

THE rise in "unscrupulous" granting of unsecured loans would increase social and economic tensions as many South Africans struggled to pay their debts, National Credit Regulator (NCR) CEO Nomsa Motshegare said on Monday.

Ms Motshegare wants to tighten loopholes in the National Credit Act that allow "unscrupulous" credit providers to extend loans to people who may not be able to pay them back in the longer term.

According to the NCR, unsecured credit through banks and various providers grew from R21bn in the quarter ended March to R25bn in the quarter ended June.

"Unsecured loans are not a bad product, but the rate at which it is being extended, especially in an environment where there are already high levels of consumer indebtedness, is of major concern to us," Ms Motshegare said.

She, however, would not be drawn on whether consumer indebtedness had contributed to recent strikes in the mining sector.

"The point is that totality of debt is increasing. While unsecured loans are only 9.1% of the total loans, people have cellphone accounts, they have to pay their municipal rates and taxes while coping with rising food and fuel prices," she said.

A major problem with the marketing of unsecured loans was that people were unaware credit providers could still take legal action against defaulters.

"We need the act tightened because unscrupulous credit providers can have people sign in terms of section 121 of the act that means this loan is not included in the debt review should a person default," she said.

Furthermore, the National Credit Act gave debt counsellors 60 days to restructure a defaulter’s debts.

However, getting a magistrate’s ruling on this often took longer than 60 days, allowing for credit providers to take legal steps of their own.

CEO of credit provider Wonga.com Kevin Hurwitz said while the act was good in its intentions in that it allowed for those who would normally not be able to apply for credit to do so, it did not specify limits to how much people could borrow.

Mr Hurwitz said amounts of up to R230,000 over 84 months were now being granted.

"That is no longer a short-term loan. Unsecured loans should be around R8,000 paid back over a six-month period," he said.

Mr Hurwitz said most credit providers assessed a loan applicant on their gross salary only, and therefore used a very rudimentary method of assessment.