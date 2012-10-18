SABMiller records surprise increase in beer volumes

SABMILLER, the world’s second-biggest brewer, posted an expected 4% rise in underlying beer volumes in the first half, after growth across most other regions offset slowing demand in its key Latin American market.

Beer volumes in Latin America, which represents about 32% of profit, grew by 4%, down from 8% in the same period a year ago, with the group reporting weaker consumer sentiment in recent months.

The Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni maker, which earns 70% of its profit from fast-growing emerging markets, also reported on Thursday an 8% rise in organic, constant-currency group revenue in the six months to September.

Including acquisitions and disposals, total volumes were up 9%.

The 4% underlying quarterly rise in beer volumes, after stripping out the effects of acquisitions, matched an analyst consensus forecast of 4% and follows a 5% volume rise in its first quarter.

The brewer, which also makes Castle, Snow, Pilsner Urquell and Aguila beers, said that quarterly underlying volumes rose 6% in Africa, 5% in Asia-Pacific and 1% in South Africa.

The US, where it operates through its MillerCoors venture, remained weak, with sales to retailers falling 1.9% and sales to wholesalers down 1.2%.

In Europe, lager volumes rose by 9%, helped by selective price reductions, with the Euro 2012 soccer tournament boosting Polish beer sales, and demand for its Peroni brand pushing up domestic volumes by 5% in the UK.

The London-based brewer, which has expanded rapidly over the past two decades from its South African roots, said its recently acquired Foster’s Australian business suffered a 13% fall in volume. The decline was partly because of the termination of some licensed brands after SABMiller’s purchase of Foster’s in December 2011.

Soft drinks volumes were 6% higher year on year on an organic basis.

