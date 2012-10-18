Clicks expects tough times to continue

JSE-listed health and beauty products retailer Clicks (CLS) on Thursday reported a 9.5% increase in its diluted headline earnings per share for the year ended August, to 273.4c.

Clicks said this was in line with its expectations for earnings growth.

The group’s revenue grew 9.5% to R16.2bn and turnover jumped 9.2% to R15.4bn.

The group said middle-income consumers in its target market remained under financial pressure during the period under review.

"The health and beauty markets in which the group operates have been reliant on promotional activity to sustain sales volumes and attract value-conscious consumers," it said on Thursday.

Clicks’s operating profit increased by 7.9% to R1.01bn, the first time it has exceeded the R1bn mark.

The group’s comparable store sales grew by 5.9%.

"The chain’s store footprint was expanded to 420 following the opening of a net 20 new stores. The pharmacy base was extended by 23 stores to 306," it said.

Clicks approved a final ordinary dividend of 107.9c per share, from last year’s 88c.

In addition, it declared a dividend of 15.2c per ordinary A-share.

The group expects growth in consumer spending to remain muted for the next financial year.

"Selling price inflation is currently anticipated to remain at low single-digit levels. The group’s focus in this trading environment will therefore be on growing sales volumes and containing costs," Clicks said.