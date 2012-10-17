Taste to add fish and chip shops

TASTE Holdings will not rest on its laurels over the next six months as it plans to scale up the presence of its Fish & Chip Co brand, opening up to 50 stores, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, says CEO Carlo Gonzaga.

He was speaking on Tuesday after the food and jewellery group released interim results.

Taste’s brands include Scooters Pizza, St Elmo’s, Maxi’s and jeweller NWJ. The company has also set its sights on adding up to 20 new outlets for each of its other brands over the period.

The company said the acquisition of the Fish and Chip Co business for R45m in February had enhanced earnings.

Taste on Tuesday reported a 43% rise in diluted headline earnings per share to 4.3c for the six months ended August. Revenue was up 55% to R176.3m, while system-wide sales for the group increased 54% to R641m.

In June an NWJ-branded credit offering was launched. Mr Gonzaga said this meant customers who typically bought on credit now had access to buy at NWJ outlets. "What’s attractive to us is that for the large part, these are new customers," he said.

Earnings before interest‚ tax‚ depreciation and amortisation were up 47% to R20.6m‚ while operating profit grew 54% to R16.4m, the company said.

Despite consumers being strained by high levels of unemployment and indebtedness, rising costs and inflation, trading at South Africa’s fast-food operators has remained robust.

Last month, Spur Corporation reported a 31% increase in diluted headline earnings per share to 128c for the year to June. Famous Brands has said it expects a 19%-23% increase in diluted headline earnings per share for the six months ended August.

Jeanine van Zyl, head of retail equity analysis at Old Mutual Equities, said despite the slowing economy, consumers were still likely to experience improving living standards over the next few years. "Fifty percent of the population can now be considered to be part of South Africa’s middle class or higher, being placed in the living standard measure categories 6-10, compared to less than 40% in 2004," she said.