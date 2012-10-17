Imports prompt Astral pay move

UNFAVOURABLE economic conditions and soaring input costs have led Astral Foods to freeze annual salary increases, in a move the company on Tuesday said would prevent further retrenchments.

CEO Chris Schutte said the "extraordinary initiative by the executive management team was taken after careful consideration of the effect of prevailing unfavourable market conditions on Astral and the poultry industry".

"High maize and soya prices, together with spiralling energy costs against record levels of poultry imports and weak consumer demand, contributed to this decision," he said.

Mr Schutte said the decision had not been taken lightly and the company would be reviewing it from "time to time".

"Astral has thoroughly investigated every possible alternative to avoid retrenchments as a result of cutbacks in its operational activities, and it was felt that by not increasing salaries (the company) will assist in preventing further job cuts."

The firm said inflationary-related increases for minimum wage earners would be considered on the merit of specific business unit performances.

Astral Foods also said it expected an earnings per share decrease of 20%-25% for the year ending September, while headline earnings per share would drop 30% -35% compared to the same period in the year before.

Surging chicken imports from Brazil have been blamed for the woes of the local poultry industry. Brazil is now taking South Africa to the World Trade Organisation over tariffs the South African government introduced to protect local producers.

One of Astral’s competitors, Country Bird, last month said a nine-week strike, significant increases in raw material costs and "unusually" high levels of poultry imports had eaten into profit in the year to June.