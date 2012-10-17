Gooderson Leisure expects growth acceleration

LISTED hotel and resort group Gooderson Leisure said on Wednesday it was well positioned to accelerate growth once the economy begins to show positive signs.

The local hospitality sector saw a severe slump after the global economic crisis and an oversupply of accommodation after the Soccer World Cup in 2010, which was aggravated by the downturn.

Certain nodes, particularly in Sandton and Cape Town, had an oversupply of hotel rooms and deep discounting was required to fill rooms. But this week Tourism Minister Marthinus van Schalkwyk said tourist arrivals to South Africa grew by 10.5% in the first six months of this year.

Gooderson operates hotels and lodges and develops and manages timeshare resorts.

The company said the six months ending August had been "mediocre" due to the upgrade and refurbishment of its properties and the difficult trading conditions.

But, despite weaker demand from the domestic and premium international markets and limited spend on conferencing, group revenue decreased by only 1% compared to the same period last year, the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were down from R6.2m to R5.2m in the period under review. But headline earnings per share grew 4% thanks to the profit on the sale of the Beach Hotel in Durban.

Gooderson said it had also reduced debt and had been "disciplined" in the management of expenses.

Revenue was expected to increase considerably over the next six months, thanks to: the recently completed conference centre in Lonehill, Gauteng; the recent acquisition of the Monks Cowl resort in the Central Drakensberg (which was funded by the sale of the Beach Hotel); and the four timeshare units at Fairways in the Drakensberg, which were expected to be ready for occupation in December, the company said.

The company acquired the Monks Cowl resort last month for R9.2m.

"Management remains optimistic of an improvement in earnings in the second half of the year," it said.