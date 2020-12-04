Companies / Property

Stenprop confident about dividend as it reports Covid-19 multi-let assets boost

Rent collection was strong and occupancy levels rose in estates catering to multiple tenants, Stenprop said

04 December 2020 - 11:42 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 04 December 2020 - 13:54
Souterhead Industrial Estate in Aberdeen, Scotland, is one of Stenprop’s properites. Picture: SUPPLIED
Souterhead Industrial Estate in Aberdeen, Scotland, is one of Stenprop’s properites. Picture: SUPPLIED

Landlord Stenprop, which is selling off assets in mainland Europe as it fully commits to UK multi-let industrial (MLI) estates, says this strategy has paid off amid Covid-19, with rent from these assets rising almost a fifth in its half year to end-September.

MLI assets refer to estates with multiple tenants, with Stenprop betting on these even as the UK property market experiences severe pressure from Brexit uncertainty, and now the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group, however, collected 90% of its rent in the six months to end-September, while it saw a 2.2 percentage point increase in its MLI occupancy rate to 93.3%. The pandemic boosted e-commerce and demand for regional distribution, Stenprop said, maintaining that this is ideally suited to MLI estates.

Stenprop kept its interim dividend per share unchanged at 3.375p — a £10m (R204m) payment — flagging the same amount per share for a final dividend, as it expressed confidence its cash position as it continues with asset disposals.

This resulted in the group being confident enough to give forward guidance on a final dividend for the first time, CEO Paul Arenson said in a statement, with the ability of Stenprop to advertise through its web-based portals and enter leases online being key factors in its first-half performance.

Net rental income from the MLI portfolio rose 17.1% to £9.6m to end-September, almost two thirds of the group’s revenue, while also adding to an increase in the underlying value of its portfolio.

Net rental income fell to £15.0m, from £15.8m previously.

The group had a £574.1m portfolio at the end of September, a 4.4% increase in its like-for-like value, while it completed £40m worth of acquisitions during its half year.

Up to the end of September 2020, MLI represented 62.8% of the property portfolio, an increase from 52% a year earlier. The group wants a 100% MLI portfolio by March 2022.

“The MLI sector has displayed its strength over the past six months and we have seen a material increase in demand from a new and ever diversifying occupier base,” the group said.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Stenprop’s share was unchanged at R27.30, having risen 12.35% so far in 2020, giving it a market capitalisation of R7.7bn.

Over the same period, the JSE’s property index has fallen more than 43%.

Update: December 4 2020
This article has been updated with additional information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Pandemic a blessing in disguise for Stenprop

Surge in online shopping in the UK during Covid-19 lockdown benefits UK-invested Stenprop
Companies
1 month ago

Stenprop says rent collection is steadily improving

Occupancies at the group’s multi-let industrial estates in the UK has risen to 93.3% at the end of September, from 91% at the end of June
Companies
1 month ago

Stenprop aims to be fully invested in e-commerce storage

UK landlord benefits from burgeoning online shopping sector's need for business park space
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Nedbank credit demand on the rise again after ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol reveals ‘game-changer’ transformation plan
Companies / Energy
3.
Remgro to spend R805m for bigger stake in RCL ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EOH’s regeneration plan is bearing fruit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Rebosis Property Fund blames lack of liquidity ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Stenprop’s focus on digital leasing pays off

Companies / Property

Stenprop says Covid-19 may help its shift to multi-let assets

Companies / Property

Stenprop sells Berlin retail park for R512m

Companies / Property

Stenprop to accelerate sale of German assets

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.