Companies / Property Schroder optimistic about future with high occupancy rates Profits almost quadrupled to R515m in the group’s year to end-September, and the prospects of large cities remain good, it says BL PREMIUM

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit), which gives SA investors exposure to Western European cities, says it remains optimistic about the prospects of large urban centres despite Covid-19, having seen a rise in occupancies during its year to end-September.

Sereit acts as a rand hedge for SA investors who want to invest in exposure to European commercial real estate. ..