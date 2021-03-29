SA Corporate Real Estate needs two years to recover
A total loss of R1.49bn was reported for the year to end-December 2020
29 March 2021 - 11:00
UPDATED 29 March 2021 - 18:11
SA Corporate Real Estate, which suffered a loss of R1.49bn in the financial year to end-December 2020, says it needs two years to get over the chaos caused by the pandemic after seeing some of its tenants close shop.
The value of the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) property portfolio shrunk R1.4bn or nearly 9% to R16bn, results for the 12 months to end-December showed on Monday...
