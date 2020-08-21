Nepi Rockcastle to proceed with capital issue as it holds on to dividend

Nepi Rockcastle, which owns malls in nine countries in Central and Eastern Europe, will pursue a capital issue and hold onto dividends as it grapples with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The details of the issue, or the issue of shares to shareholders, will be announced in due course, the property group said, further announcing it will be holding onto its interim dividend for the period to end-June.

The group, which had a portfolio worth €6.3bn (R128bn) at the end of December, had previously paid out an interim dividend of 29.02 euro cents per share, or €170m.

The group said in an update earlier in August that distributable earnings per share were expected to fall almost a third in the six months to end-June.

Correction:August 21 2020

An earlier version of this article mistakenly said Nepi is pursuing a capital raise; in fact, it is proceeding with a capital issue. We regret the error.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za