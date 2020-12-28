Companies / Property Attacq agrees R500m sale of part of MAS stake to Mary Oppenheimer-owned firm Property group Attacq sells part of a key asset as its tackles R11bn of debt and funds growth BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed property investment and development company Attacq has agreed to a R500m disposal of the majority of its stake in MAS Real Estate to tackle debt and fund growth.

Attacq said in a JSE news service Sens announcement on Monday that it has agreed the sale of 41.7-million shares in JSE-listed MAS to a company owned by the Mary Oppenheimer family, set up to house the MAS investment...