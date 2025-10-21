Gauteng leads SA in home loan growth as Western Cape tops development
The total value of building plans approved nationally in the first seven months of the year was R26bn
21 October 2025 - 15:26
During the first seven months of 2025, the Western Cape cemented its position as SA’s top-performing province when it comes to residential development.
According to October’s BetterBond property brief, the province accounted for a staggering 38% of the total value of residential building plans passed by metros and large municipalities — a clear signal of its continued appeal as a migration and investment destination...
