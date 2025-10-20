Spear Reit maintains full-year guidance
The group, which is focused on the Western Cape, said its first-half distributable income per share rose 5.1% to 43.78c
20 October 2025 - 11:50
Spear Reit has delivered a 5% increase in distribution per share at the halfway stage of its financial year, and has maintained its full-year guidance at a growth rate of between 4% and 6%.
The group, which is focused on the Western Cape, said on Monday that distributable income per share rose 5.1% to 43.78c, while distribution per share was 5.21% higher at 41.59c...
