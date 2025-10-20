Sirius acquires defence-anchored business park near Munich for €43.7m
The property company will have acquired about €340m of income-producing assets across the UK and Germany after the deal
20 October 2025 - 11:58
Sirius Real Estate will acquire a defence-anchored business park near Munich for €43.7m, it said on Monday.
The owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK said the business park in Feldkirchen, on the outskirts of Munich, had a gross lettable area of 27,180 square metres...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.