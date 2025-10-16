Vukile raises R2.65bn through issue of new shares
Group increased the size of the equity raise after strong demand
16 October 2025 - 08:21
Vukile Property Fund has raised R2.65bn through the issue of new shares after it increased the amount of its equity offering, it said on Thursday.
The group on Wednesday announced that it was launching an equity raise of about R2bn through the issue of new shares, but following strong institutional demand, it elected to increase the size of the offering...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.