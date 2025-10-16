Growthpoint lands strategic stake in Cape Winelands Airport megaproject
Once operational, the aviation gateway is expected to become a second major gateway into the province
16 October 2025 - 16:11
JSE-listed property giant Growthpoint Properties has taken an initial stake in the development of the Cape Winelands Airport precinct — a multibillion-rand infrastructure project that aims to become the Western Cape’s next major aviation, logistics and tourism hub.
The real estate investment trust (Reit), which co-owns the V&A Waterfront and manages a R155.8bn property portfolio across retail, office and industrial sectors, has secured the right to co-invest in and develop the 450-hectare precinct alongside privately owned operator RSA Aero...
