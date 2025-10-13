Calgro M3 has reported a nearly 18% drop in half-year headline earnings per share, saying the decline reflects short-term pressure on revenue and profit after it reallocated capital to its Bankenveld District City project. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Ben Pierre Malherbe.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Calgro M3 CEO Ben Pierre Malherbe on profit dip amid capital shift
Business Day TV speaks with Ben Pierre Malherbe, CEO of Calgro M3
Calgro M3 has reported a nearly 18% drop in half-year headline earnings per share, saying the decline reflects short-term pressure on revenue and profit after it reallocated capital to its Bankenveld District City project. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Ben Pierre Malherbe.
RECOMMENDED READING:
Calgro M3 earnings dip amid investment in Bankenveld District City
Boxer takes on informal retailers
Weight loss boon for Aspen
Lewis loses battle to end Shoprite-Pepkor deal over furniture business
WATCH: Boxer powers ahead with store expansion
Anglo catches a copper price tailwind as Teck cuts output
Canal+ owns 94.39% of MultiChoice after offer closes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.