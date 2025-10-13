subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Calgro M3 has reported a nearly 18% drop in half-year headline earnings per share, saying the decline reflects short-term pressure on revenue and profit after it reallocated capital to its Bankenveld District City project. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Ben Pierre Malherbe.

