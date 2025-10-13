Reits slightly lower in September despite positive earnings outlook
The Reit sector’s year-to-date return remains at 14% — matching bonds but trailing the 31.7% surge in equities
13 October 2025 - 16:09
SA’s real estate investment trust (Reit) sector paused for breath in September, delivering a marginal 0.3% decline that contrasted starkly with the buoyant performance across local equities and bonds.
According to the SA Reit Association, the sector underperformed both equities (+6.6%) and bonds (+3.4%) during the month. This setback comes despite growing optimism that the sector is beginning to turn a corner after several challenging years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.