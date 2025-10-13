Calgro M3 earnings dip amid investment in Bankenveld District City
The group has kicked off phase one of road infrastructure upgrades after environmental approvals
13 October 2025 - 17:20
Calgro M3 has taken a short-term knock to revenue and profitability as it pivots capital into its Bankenveld District City development — a flagship infrastructure project that has now moved into the installation phase.
The project is set to deliver more than 20,000 homes. The group has kicked off phase one of road infrastructure upgrades after environmental approvals, with R158m earmarked for spend across the 2026 and 2027 financial years, the group said in its results for the six months to end-August...
