Newpark raises guidance after Crown Mines sale
Lower rentals at its flagship JSE building in Sandton weigh on first-half funds from operations
12 October 2025 - 18:36
Real estate investment trust Newpark Reit has revised its full-year funds from operations per share guidance upward despite reporting a decline in that metric at the halfway stage.
The group revised its full-year guidance to 41.5c-48.5c, from a previous range of 39c-46c, citing the impact of the sale of its Crown Mines property at an assumed transfer date of end-November, expected improved revenue at 24 Central and reduced property operating costs,..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.