subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Equites Property Fund has delivered 3.8% growth in interim distribution per share, supported by higher like-for-like rentals in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.

MORE COMPANY NEWS

Equites books R600m portfolio gain as logistics property boom rolls on

Market appetite has strengthened considerably, with Equites receiving inquiries totalling approximately 268 000m² for new developments
Companies
8 hours ago

Hammerson raises €350m in oversubscribed bond sale

CEO Rita-Rose Gagné says the bond demand reflects investor confidence in Hammerson’s strategy
Companies
5 hours ago

Growthpoint healthcare bets on ageing population with Auria acquisition

The deal marks an entry into the senior living sector and expands its investment mandate beyond traditional healthcare infrastructure
Companies
2 days ago

SA Corporate exits Bluff Towers in R545m deal

The centre, which was redeveloped around 2021 going into 2022, has now reached its full potential according to the group
Companies
2 days ago

Listed property steady, but Reserve Bank’s stance keeps pressure on sector

Report by Golden Section Capital Equity Research says sector’s strong fundamentals overshadowed by ‘restrictive’ interest rates
Companies
16 hours ago

Vukile eyes 8% growth in funds from operations amid offshore gains

Spain and Portugal continue to shine for the group
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA Corporate exits Bluff Towers in R545m deal
Companies / Property
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Canal+ to create a super app for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Italtile warns SA manufacturing is on the brink
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Dis-Chem’s leadership changes ‘could boost ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.