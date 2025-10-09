Business Day TV chats to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx about the day’s market movers
Rugby union competes for talent and support with two dominant codes
National police commissioner takes the witness box at ad hoc committee on capture in criminal justice system
Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham
The JSE veteran will replace Leila Fourie from March 2026
Production contracts 1.5% in August as weak demand and low confidence hit factories
Duncan Wanblad says 20 years of exploration-unfriendly rules have cost the country a generation of new mines
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa starts trials between Malawi and Zambia
After nine years in France, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg is also looking forward to the Bulls’ team principles
Industry body says cutting emissions by 100% by 2035 is no longer feasible
Equites Property Fund has delivered 3.8% growth in interim distribution per share, supported by higher like-for-like rentals in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.
WATCH: Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on logistics growth and rental trends
Business Day TV speaks with Andrea Taverna-Turisan, founder and CEO of Equites Property Fund
Equites Property Fund has delivered 3.8% growth in interim distribution per share, supported by higher like-for-like rentals in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.
