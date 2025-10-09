SA’s listed property sector continues to demonstrate resilience, but high interest rates and a constrained macroeconomic environment remain a drag on performance, according to an industry report.
The SA listed property overview for the September quarter by Golden Section Capital Equity Research found that solid fundamentals across the board are being overshadowed by the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates at “restrictive levels” — even as global central banks edge closer to monetary easing...
