Hammerson raises €350m in oversubscribed bond sale
CEO Rita-Rose Gagné says the bond demand reflects investor confidence in Hammerson’s strategy
09 October 2025 - 15:41
UK-based property group Hammerson has raised €350m (about R7bn) through a six-and-a-half-year bond, which was more than five times oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand by investors.
The bond, priced at 110 basis points over euro mid-swaps, carries a fixed coupon of 3.5% and marks the first step in refinancing €700m in sustainability-linked bonds due in 2027, the group said...
