Growthpoint healthcare bets on ageing population with Auria acquisition

Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings (GHPH), the healthcare-focused real estate investment platform managed by Growthpoint Investment Partners, has agreed to acquire Auria Senior Living, a leading operator and developer of senior living communities in SA.
The acquisition marks GHPH’s entry into the senior living sector and expands its investment mandate beyond traditional healthcare infrastructure.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will see GHPH acquire Auria’s property assets and operations, valued at about R2.4bn including minority interests. The deal will add four existing senior living communities to GHPH’s portfolio — San Sereno in Bryanston, Melrose Manor in Melrose, Royal View in Sandringham (all in Johannesburg), and Woodside Village in Rondebosch, Cape Town.
The communities accommodate more than 900 residents across more than 630 independent living units and 110 care centre units.
According to the group, the Auria acquisition signals a formal expansion of GHPH’s mandate to include senior living. The fund has indicated plans to invest further capital into this asset class, which it considers to align with long-term demographic trends and institutional investor interest in healthcare-adjacent real estate
“Auria will continue to operate under its existing leadership and brand. No changes are expected to day-to-day operations, staffing or resident services. In addition, Auria’s executive team will take up shares in GHPH as part of the transaction structure, providing continuity and aligning strategic interests,” the group said.
GHPH’s portfolio includes licensed healthcare facilities such as acute and day hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturing and warehousing assets. Its assets are operated by established healthcare providers including Netcare, Mediclinic, Busamed and Adcock Ingram.
George Muchanya, head of Growthpoint Investment Partners, said the acquisition provided a platform for further growth in a structurally undersupplied market.
“Senior living is emerging as an institutional asset class. Auria is a national leader in the sector and its offering complements our healthcare-focused investment strategy,” said Muchanya.
Auria CEO Barry Kaganson said the acquisition provided the institutional support needed to accelerate the group’s long-term growth ambitions while preserving the high operational standards it was known for. He added that the transaction enhanced Auria’s capacity to scale its presence in the senior living sector.
Auria also has a development pipeline that includes Coral Cove in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal, scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, as well as future greenfield and brownfield projects. GHPH is expected to provide capital to support these developments.
