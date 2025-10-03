Emira boosts stake in SA Corporate Real Estate to 8.7%
Emira acquired a further 130.16-million shares in the JSE-listed Reit for R400.8m in a series of on-market transactions
03 October 2025 - 11:06
Emira Property Fund has increased its interest in SA Corporate Real Estate and now holds 8.7% of the group’s shares. Emira said this week that it acquired a further 130.16-million shares in SA Corporate for R400.8m in a series of on-market transactions.
Emira took an initial stake in June when it acquired 99.4-million shares in the JSE-listed real estate investment trust for R284.2m...
