Vukile eyes 8% growth in funds from operations amid offshore gains
Spain and Portugal continue to shine for the group
29 September 2025 - 10:46
Vukile Property Fund says it is on track to deliver at least 8% growth in funds from operations (FFO) and dividends per share for the full year, driven by a combination of strategic offshore expansion and resilient local retail performance.
In a pre-close trading update covering the five months to end-August, the specialist retail-focused REIT pointed to sustained operational strength across its portfolio of more than R50bn in assets, including significant gains from its recently integrated Iberian holdings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.