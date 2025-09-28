House prices hit three-year high but banks remain cautious
28 September 2025 - 17:31
House prices rose for a fourth straight month in August and at the fastest annual pace since May 2022, indicating a recovery in the sector could be gaining momentum, according to the FNB property barometer.
The FNB house price index gained 4.5%, while the July figure was revised up to 4.4% from 3.7%, indicating sustained upward momentum in residential property values, despite relatively high interest rates. ..
