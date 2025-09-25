Strong demand for Nepi Rockcastle’s €500m green bond
Bond attracted an order book exceeding €4bn from more than 200 investors
25 September 2025 - 09:48
Property group Nepi Rockcastle says there was “exceptional demand” for its €500m green bond, which attracted an order book exceeding €4bn from more than 200 investors.
The group’s wholly owned subsidiary NE Property has priced the unsecured eight-year Eurobond maturing on September 30, carrying a 3.875% fixed coupon, with an issue price of 99.353%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.