Fairvest to exceed distribution guidance on strong retail performance
The group increased its property portfolio to 128 assets, up from 127 in March
25 September 2025 - 15:56
Fairvest expects to exceed the upper end of its distribution growth guidance of 8% to 10% for the 2025 financial year, driven by a resilient portfolio and operational efficiencies in a tough macroeconomic environment.
In a pre-close update for the year ending September 30, the JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) on Thursday reported stable trading conditions, with its retail portfolio — accounting for 70.9% of group revenue — continuing to anchor performance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.