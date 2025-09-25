Burstone warns of muted first half as tenant collapse hurts
Property group reports slower capital deployment and a major business failure in SA’s industrial sector
25 September 2025 - 05:00
Burstone expects to deliver just 2% growth in distributable earnings for the first half of 2026 — at the bottom end of its full-year guidance — as cautious global investor sentiment and the collapse of a key tenant in SA’s industrial sector weigh heavily on performance.
The subdued performance shows capital deployment fell short of expectations, the group said in a pre-close update for the six months to end-September, blaming tough global economic conditions across its markets...
