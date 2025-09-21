SA Corporate’s residential bets pay off
The strong occupancy profile and tenant base resilience are expected to trend upward
21 September 2025 - 19:14
SA Corporate Real Estate’s residential portfolio is holding up in a property market weighed down by high interest rates and a sluggish economy.
The group’s distribution per share rose 7.5% to 13.01c, boosted by an increase in student rentals in nonmetro properties, broader residential rental escalations and improved retail letting, renewals and vacancy reversions, the group said in its results for the six months to end-June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.