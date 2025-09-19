Lighthouse adds to its Iberian assets with hypermarket acquisition
It has acquired a hypermarket unit leased to Carrefour at Espacio Mediterraneo
19 September 2025 - 08:22
Lighthouse Properties has further expanded its Iberian portfolio with the acquisition of a hypermarket unit at Espacio Mediterrano mall.
The group announced on June 30 that through its wholly owned Spanish subsidiary, Mediterráneo Retail Property, it had acquired Espacio Mediterraneo in Cartagena, Spain. At the time, the 13,549m² hypermarket unit occupied by retail giant Carrefour was under separate ownership and was therefore excluded from the transaction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.