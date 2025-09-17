Supermarket Income Reit gains on grocery growth and online shift
UK online grocery channel grew sales 88% between 2018 and 2025
17 September 2025 - 18:23
Supermarket Income Reit is capitalising on the rapid shift in consumer shopping habits, reporting strong grocery income growth for the year to end-June.
The online grocery channel has seen sales grow by 88% between 2018 and 2025, now accounting for about 10% of the total market — a trend the UK-based Reit said continues to drive its performance...
