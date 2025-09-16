Viv Govender from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a closer look at the day’s biggest market movers and what’s driving investor sentiment
Private-sector stakeholders, including brokers, underwriters and providers, must continue to drive innovation within the existing framework
Minister and deputies undertook 22 international visits, including to Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, France and Angola
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
Move to fold the FM magazine into its daily newspaper simplifies Arena’s product offering, reduces duplication of editorial resources and offers clearer advertising and subscription proposition
Despite tariff-driven inflation risks and fragile growth, the monetary policy committee is seen holding rates this week
Business Partners index shows small firms worried by budget delay, revenue shortfall and rising survival risks
Slowdown in inflation continues to be driven by lower food inflation, says governor
‘We owed ourselves a good performance and everybody did their best and sacrificed everything for the team’
Unite trade union warns of job losses, saying government support would be needed for UK carmaker
Hyprop lifted its total dividend nearly 10% as earnings beat guidance, underpinned by double-digit growth in its SA and Eastern Europe portfolios. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Morné Wilken about the year that was and the outlook ahead.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Hyprop CEO Morné Wilken on earnings beat, payout hike and what’s ahead
Business Day TV unpacks Hyprop's stronger-than-expected earnings with CEO Morné Wilken
Hyprop lifted its total dividend nearly 10% as earnings beat guidance, underpinned by double-digit growth in its SA and Eastern Europe portfolios. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Morné Wilken about the year that was and the outlook ahead.
RECOMMENDED READING:
Hyprop reports double-digit growth in SA and Eastern Europe portfolios
Libstar shares jump 16% after takeover interest announcement
Anglo deepens ties with Chile to unlock $5bn from joint mine plan
Business Day to get Financial Mail muscle
WATCH: Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers on buyer interest and 15% profit jump
WATCH: Focus on Attacq’s full-year results
City Lodge flags air travel bottlenecks as a drag on hospitality rebound
Naspers initiates stock split to cut share price and lure investors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.