Hyprop CEO Morné Wilken
Hyprop CEO Morné Wilken

Hyprop lifted its total dividend nearly 10% as earnings beat guidance, underpinned by double-digit growth in its SA and Eastern Europe portfolios. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Morné Wilken about the year that was and the outlook ahead.

Hyprop reports double-digit growth in SA and Eastern Europe portfolios

The group expects an increase of 10%-12% in distributable income per share for 2026
