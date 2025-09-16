Boitumelo Letsuma, independent global market analyst, breaks down today’s market performance on Business Day TV.
Private-sector stakeholders, including brokers, underwriters and providers, must continue to drive innovation within the existing framework
While the intention is to transition the SRD into basic income support, no costed plan has been tabled
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
Move to fold the FM magazine into its daily newspaper simplifies Arena’s product offering, reduces duplication of editorial resources and offers clearer advertising and subscription proposition
Despite tariff-driven inflation risks and fragile growth, the monetary policy committee is seen holding rates this week
Business Partners index shows small firms worried by budget delay, revenue shortfall and rising survival risks
President Lazarus Chakwera seeking second term amid stagnant economy, inflation and corruption
‘We owed ourselves a good performance and everybody did their best and sacrificed everything for the team’
Unite trade union warns of job losses, saying government support would be needed for UK carmaker
Mall of Africa owner Attacq grew its full-year distributable income per share by 25.6%. Business Day TV took a look at the drivers of that growth with the company’s CEO, Jackie van Niekerk.
WATCH: Focus on Attacq’s full-year results
Attacq has posted a 25.6% jump in full-year income per share. Business Day TV speaks to CEO Jackie van Niekerk on what’s driving the growth.
Hyprop reports double-digit growth in SA and Eastern Europe portfolios
Sirius raises €105m in bond to fuel expansion spree
City Lodge looks to recovery despite setbacks
Green office building costs fall, adding momentum to sustainable development
WATCH: Growthpoint’s distributable income up 3% on strong SA performance
Growthpoint ramps up quality of SA portfolio
Newpark offloads Crown Mines property in R101.4m deal
