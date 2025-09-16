subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Mall of Africa owner Attacq grew its full-year distributable income per share by 25.6%. Business Day TV took a look at the drivers of that growth with the company’s CEO, Jackie van Niekerk.

MORE PROPERTY NEWS & ANALYSIS:

Hyprop reports double-digit growth in SA and Eastern Europe portfolios

The group anticipates an increase of 10%-12% in distributable income per share for 2026
Companies
9 hours ago

Sirius raises €105m in bond to fuel expansion spree

Sirius has completed approximately €300m in acquisitions in 2025 to date
Companies
1 day ago

City Lodge looks to recovery despite setbacks

Hospitality group bets on political stability and interest rate cuts to boost 2026 financial year
Companies
4 days ago

Green office building costs fall, adding momentum to sustainable development

Premiums for constructing environmentally friendly offices have fallen below 3% since a high of 5.95% in 2009
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Growthpoint’s distributable income up 3% on strong SA performance

Business Day TV spoke with Norbert Sasse, CEO of Growthpoint
Companies
6 days ago

Growthpoint ramps up quality of SA portfolio

Group to enhance quality of portfolio through disciplined capital allocation and acceleration of renewable energy initiatives
Companies
6 days ago

Newpark offloads Crown Mines property in R101.4m deal

The property located in Crown City is fully let to Bidvest Afcom on a triple-net lease
Companies
6 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Naspers initiates stock split to cut share price ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Cannabis group Labat back in hot water with JSE ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Time is running out for SA’s idle smelters
Companies / Mining
4.
Libstar shares jump 16% after takeover interest ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Discovery Bank’s home loan book takes off
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Hyprop reports double-digit growth in SA and Eastern Europe portfolios

Companies / Property

Sirius raises €105m in bond to fuel expansion spree

Companies / Property

City Lodge looks to recovery despite setbacks

Companies / Property

Green office building costs fall, adding momentum to sustainable development

Companies / Property

WATCH: Growthpoint’s distributable income up 3% on strong SA performance

Companies / Property

Growthpoint ramps up quality of SA portfolio

Companies / Property

Newpark offloads Crown Mines property in R101.4m deal

Companies / Property

Hammerson names Rob Wilkinson as CEO

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.